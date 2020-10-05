Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $18.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 23,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 2.06. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 47,798 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $1,036,738.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,268.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,494,889 shares of company stock worth $132,348,508. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.