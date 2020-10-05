ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) Director Sells $301,250.00 in Stock

ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) Director John Irvin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $301,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $222.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.44. ExOne Co has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that ExOne Co will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XONE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ExOne during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ExOne during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ExOne by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of ExOne from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on ExOne in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ExOne from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ExOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

About ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

