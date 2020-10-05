Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

XOM stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.72. 1,077,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,236,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

