Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Reduced by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 4.1% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,363,000 after acquiring an additional 94,034 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 134.2% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 205,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 153.2% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 53.2% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.95, for a total value of $109,886.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,559 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,867. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.98.

FB traded up $3.88 on Monday, hitting $263.82. The company had a trading volume of 268,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,656,602. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.55. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $759.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.