Financial Review: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) versus Spindle (NYSE:SPDL)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Spindle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 4 4 0 2.33 Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus target price of $48.25, indicating a potential downside of 19.21%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than Spindle.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Spindle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.32 billion 4.95 $149.04 million $1.33 44.90 Spindle $80,000.00 0.14 -$3.13 million N/A N/A

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than Spindle.

Volatility & Risk

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spindle has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Spindle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 11.89% 17.77% 6.69% Spindle N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Spindle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats Spindle on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. It also offers live auction events with online bidding. The company sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. It serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Spindle

Spindle, Inc. provides merchant and consumer-facing commerce solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers payment processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway; and acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company is based in Mesa, Arizona.

