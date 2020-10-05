FIO Protocol Hits Market Cap of $9.91 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.91 million and approximately $725,965.00 worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001501 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000166 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 67.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00074695 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 718,438,552 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

