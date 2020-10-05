Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.98 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $7.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on FL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.65.

Foot Locker stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Foot Locker by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,766,738 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $61,007,000 after acquiring an additional 927,890 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 20.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,884,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $101,722,000 after buying an additional 322,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,359 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after buying an additional 313,697 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $38,875,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,673,000 after buying an additional 34,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.