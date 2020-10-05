Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.34.

Shares of FCX opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,492 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after buying an additional 1,867,895 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,922 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after buying an additional 57,903 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

