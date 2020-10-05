Friendz (FDZ) One Day Volume Tops $95,204.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Friendz has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $299,541.94 and $95,204.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.18 or 0.05077136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00032865 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

FDZ is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,129,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

