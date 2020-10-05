Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,100 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 979,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 425,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 150,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $1,453,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

RESI stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. Front Yard Residential has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $544.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $55.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Front Yard Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

