Frontier Market Capitalization Reaches $3.51 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $4.44 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00003497 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00265557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00088905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.01512275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00164553 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,348,750 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet.

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

