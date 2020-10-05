GAPS (GAP) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.24 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003013 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $62,676.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GAPS has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00049435 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,749.02 or 1.00067264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001481 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000343 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00152786 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About GAPS

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

