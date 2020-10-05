Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.54. Gartner reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.39 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.33.

NYSE:IT traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $125.83. 5,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $165.26.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,815,395.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 704,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,868,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $107,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 179.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

