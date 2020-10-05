Gexan Hits Market Cap of $5,893.70 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. During the last week, Gexan has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gexan has a total market cap of $5,893.70 and approximately $37.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00049295 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,738.81 or 0.99945943 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00615605 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.85 or 0.01143330 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00106108 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

