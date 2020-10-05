Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.71.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.52. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.74.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $170,847.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $66,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,553,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,452,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 984,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,038,000 after purchasing an additional 772,248 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,778,000 after purchasing an additional 716,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,229,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

