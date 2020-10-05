Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,200 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 857,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, Director Ronald Marston bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 60.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE opened at $14.29 on Monday. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $635.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMRE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

