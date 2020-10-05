Global Social Chain (GSC) One Day Volume Tops $77,067.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $77,067.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, Rfinex, OKEx and HADAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00265195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00088856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.01517094 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00165388 BTC.

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 565,406,603 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Rfinex, HADAX and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.