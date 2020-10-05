Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Short Interest Down 9.7% in September

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,700 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 699,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 2,832.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 373,923 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 3,944.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 140,779 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 188.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of GDEN opened at $14.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $393.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $21.67.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GDEN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.