Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MFG. ValuEngine upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.52 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,977.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 48.8% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

