Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SDVKY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SANDVIK AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

