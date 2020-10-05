Goldman Sachs Group Trims Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Target Price to $38.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cedar Fair to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.93.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 1,429.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,222,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 197.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,124,000 after purchasing an additional 630,058 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $7,978,000. Six Columns Capital LP purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $3,210,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $4,607,000. 46.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites.

