Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GECC. TheStreet raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.23% of Great Elm Capital worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

