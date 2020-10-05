HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR’s (HLFDY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HLFDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.44. HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

