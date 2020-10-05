Happycoin Achieves Market Cap of $296,616.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.00615147 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005742 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00030350 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.54 or 0.02676800 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 9,317.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

