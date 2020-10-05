Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) is Centric Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 448.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,489 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 257,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $789,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

RODM stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.35. 24,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,972. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.