HashCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $294,098.24 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $294,098.24 and $3,129.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.72 or 0.05088305 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057605 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032833 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

