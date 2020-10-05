HC Wainwright Cuts Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Price Target to $19.00

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Mesoblast from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Shares of MESO stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 3.60.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 242.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth $2,324,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth $1,025,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mesoblast by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Mesoblast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

