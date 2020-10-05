Head to Head Comparison: Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and MAG Silver (OTCMKTS:MAG)

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

This table compares Corvus Gold and MAG Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% MAG Silver N/A -7.53% -7.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and MAG Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A MAG Silver N/A N/A -$4.43 million ($0.05) -336.20

Volatility and Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAG Silver has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of MAG Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Corvus Gold and MAG Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 MAG Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

Corvus Gold presently has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 241.20%. MAG Silver has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.00%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than MAG Silver.

Summary

MAG Silver beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold Inc. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's principal asset is the 44% owned Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.