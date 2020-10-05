Head-To-Head Contrast: Alpha Pro Tech (APT) and The Competition

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE: APT) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Alpha Pro Tech to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Pro Tech’s peers have a beta of 0.67, meaning that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech 18.52% 32.11% 26.00% Alpha Pro Tech Competitors -208.64% -62.70% -25.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech $46.67 million $3.00 million 69.70 Alpha Pro Tech Competitors $1.25 billion $176.06 million 39.43

Alpha Pro Tech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Pro Tech. Alpha Pro Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alpha Pro Tech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Pro Tech Competitors 372 1230 2007 103 2.50

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 1.69%. Given Alpha Pro Tech’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Pro Tech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech peers beat Alpha Pro Tech on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as house wrap, synthetic roof underlayment, and other woven materials. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoecovers, bouffant caps, gowns, coveralls, lab coats, hoods, and frocks, as well as face masks and face shields. The company provides its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; pharmaceutical markets; and building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.