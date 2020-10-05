Head-To-Head Contrast: KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and Lianluo Smart (OTCMKTS:MOXC)

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lianluo Smart and KLDiscovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Lianluo Smart and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart N/A 217.18% 27.15% KLDiscovery N/A -34.80% -7.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lianluo Smart and KLDiscovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart $370,000.00 56.89 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A KLDiscovery $312.05 million 1.10 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -6.34

Lianluo Smart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLDiscovery.

Volatility & Risk

Lianluo Smart has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of KLDiscovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lianluo Smart beats KLDiscovery on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lianluo Smart

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. The company also offers Moxian+ User App that provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk; News Center with daily updates; and Game Center and MO-Shake, which allows users to win vouchers, discounts, etc. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. Moxian, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fujian Sihe Media Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, a proprietary end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; Relativity, a document review tool; KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. It also provides information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. In addition, the company offers data recovery services, including email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Further, it provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

