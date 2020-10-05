Head-To-Head Survey: New Fortress Energy (NFE) versus Its Peers

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) is one of 16 public companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare New Fortress Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Fortress Energy’s competitors have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Fortress Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Fortress Energy -55.38% -11.28% -2.77% New Fortress Energy Competitors 5.08% 32.74% 3.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of New Fortress Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 89.6% of New Fortress Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Fortress Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Fortress Energy $189.13 million -$33.81 million -28.32 New Fortress Energy Competitors $8.61 billion $393.19 million 4.29

New Fortress Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than New Fortress Energy. New Fortress Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for New Fortress Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Fortress Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75 New Fortress Energy Competitors 235 560 452 15 2.20

New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus price target of $28.38, suggesting a potential downside of 38.15%. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential upside of 24.08%. Given New Fortress Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Fortress Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

New Fortress Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. New Fortress Energy pays out -24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 76.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

New Fortress Energy competitors beat New Fortress Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York. New Fortress Energy LLC is a subsidiary of Fortress Investment Group LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.