HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HDELY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays raised HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Societe Generale cut HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Main First Bank raised HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.35.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

