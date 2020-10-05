Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 6,210,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

HP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 231.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,606,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 187.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after buying an additional 1,673,553 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1,779.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 843,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after buying an additional 798,321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 175.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after buying an additional 658,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 285.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 878,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after buying an additional 650,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.02. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

