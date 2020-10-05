Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) versus TheMaven (NASDAQ:MVEN) Financial Analysis

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) and Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TheMaven and Hemisphere Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheMaven N/A N/A N/A Hemisphere Media Group -10.85% -4.46% -2.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TheMaven and Hemisphere Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TheMaven $80,000.00 381.21 -$6.28 million N/A N/A Hemisphere Media Group $149.39 million 2.31 -$3.37 million N/A N/A

Hemisphere Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than TheMaven.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TheMaven and Hemisphere Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TheMaven 0 0 0 0 N/A Hemisphere Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hemisphere Media Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.53%. Given Hemisphere Media Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hemisphere Media Group is more favorable than TheMaven.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of TheMaven shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.0% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TheMaven has a beta of -1.01, indicating that its stock price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hemisphere Media Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hemisphere Media Group beats TheMaven on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TheMaven

TheMaven, Inc. engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform. The company's channel partners publishes content and oversee an online community for its channels, leverages its proprietary, socially-driven, mobile-enabled, and video-focused technology platform to engage niche audiences within a single coalition. It builds and operates a coalition of professionally managed media channels and interest groups, which are operated by a group of experts, reporters, group evangelists, and social leaders as channel partners. TheMaven, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc., the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico. The company also operates WAPA America, a cable television network that serves approximately 4.4 million subscribers in the United States; and Pasiones, a cable television network that offers telenovelas and serialized dramas to approximately 4.4 million subscribers in the United States and approximately 16.0 million subscribers in Latin America. In addition, it operates Centroamerica TV, a cable television network that offers news and entertainment, and soccer programming to approximately 4.3 million subscribers in the United States; and Television Dominicana, a cable television network that provides news and entertainment to approximately 2.3 million subscribers in the United States. Further, the company distributes content to broadcast and cable television networks; and OTT and SVOD platforms in Latin America. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

