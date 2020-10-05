HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 119.33 and a beta of 1.24.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

