Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Hershey makes up approximately 1.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Motco increased its holdings in Hershey by 298.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hershey by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.40.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,026. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.28. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

