Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,920,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 30,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -471.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Standpoint Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

