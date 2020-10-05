HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Given New $33.25 Price Target at Clarus Securities

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) had its target price upped by Clarus Securities from $31.00 to $33.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

HLTRF stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

