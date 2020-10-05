Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

HMHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.20.

HMHC opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $252.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 42.60% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $251.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.14 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,361,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,881,000 after buying an additional 304,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after buying an additional 113,411 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.0% during the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 6,016,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 115,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 15.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 263,149 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 100,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

