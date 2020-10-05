Hydro (HYDRO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $216,114.00

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Hydro has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $216,114.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Hydro token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, IDAX, Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.98 or 0.05079851 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032888 BTC.

Hydro Profile

HYDRO is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Mercatox, IDEX, Fatbtc, BitForex, IDAX, BitMart, Upbit, DEx.top and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

