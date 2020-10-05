Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Holdings Lowered by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Icon accounts for 2.3% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned about 0.11% of Icon worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,881,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,412 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,801,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,017,000 after purchasing an additional 125,829 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 93,821.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,012,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,605,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,347,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,107,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,517,000 after acquiring an additional 246,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

ICLR stock traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,180. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $199.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.13.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

