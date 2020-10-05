Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ICON opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.22. Iconix Brand Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iconix Brand Group stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the brand management company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 4.22% of Iconix Brand Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

