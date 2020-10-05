Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.60

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.60 and last traded at C$24.54, with a volume of 171239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.26.

A number of research firms have commented on INE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.69.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$150.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -113.24%.

In other news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total value of C$23,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,349,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,280,395.90.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

