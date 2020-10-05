Insider Buying: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) Director Brian Lawson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$44.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,111,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,013,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,062,528.46.

Shares of BAM.A opened at C$45.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.40. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of C$31.35 and a twelve month high of C$60.48.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

