Insider Buying: IOOF Holdings Limited (ASX:IFL) Insider Buys 45,000 Shares of Stock

IOOF Holdings Limited (ASX:IFL) insider John Selak bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.13 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,850.00 ($100,607.14).

John Selak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, John Selak bought 8,571 shares of IOOF stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.50 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of A$29,998.50 ($21,427.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$5.25.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 7th. IOOF’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

About IOOF

IOOF Holdings, Ltd. engages in the development, distribution, management, and administration of various financial products and services. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Funds Management, and Retail Funds Management and Administration. The Wholesale Funds Management segment engages in the management and investment of monies on behalf of private, corporate, superannuation, and institutional clients.

