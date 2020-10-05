Insider Selling: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Sells $428,300.00 in Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $428,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, September 3rd, Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $451,600.00.

ARCT opened at $42.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $66.24.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.40% and a negative net margin of 341.76%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

ARCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, WBB Securities downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.