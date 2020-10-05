Insider Selling: AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CFO Sells 19,970 Shares of Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $128,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,793.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AXTI traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $6.52. 13,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,239. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.61 million, a PE ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.93. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $6.54.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Equities analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.90 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AXT by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AXT by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of AXT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

