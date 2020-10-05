Insider Selling: BlackWall Limited (BWF.AX) (ASX:BWF) Insider Sells 220,000 Shares of Stock

BlackWall Limited (BWF.AX) (ASX:BWF) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07), for a total value of A$20,900.00 ($14,928.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.30.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.12%. BlackWall Limited (BWF.AX)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

BlackWall Limited (BWF.AX) Company Profile

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF), formerly BlackWall Property Funds Limited, conducts vertically integrated property funds management business. The firm manages, develops and finance income-producing real estate on behalf of retail, high net worth and institutional property investors. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Blackwall Property Funds and WOTSO.

