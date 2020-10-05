Insider Selling: Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (EOS.AX) (ASX:EOS) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (EOS.AX) (ASX:EOS) insider Ian Dennis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.80 ($4.14), for a total transaction of A$145,000.00 ($103,571.43).

The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$6.19.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited develops, manufactures, and sells telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, and electro-optic fire control systems in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the Middle East, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Defense Systems, Space Systems, and Communication Systems segments.

