Insider Selling: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) EVP Sells $818,003.45 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 10,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $818,003.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,198.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FND opened at $75.53 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $77.12. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

